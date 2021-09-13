OBITUARY To Debut New Song During '11th Hour 12-Pack Studio Live Stream'

September 13, 2021 0 Comments

OBITUARY To Debut New Song During '11th Hour 12-Pack Studio Live Stream'

Florida death metal veterans OBITUARY have announced the "11th Hour 12-Pack Studio Live Stream", set to take place Saturday, September 25 at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets and merch bundles are available at www.ObituaryLive.com. The broadcast will be available for viewing up to two weeks after the initial stream and on demand for an additional two weeks after.

OBITUARY comments: "Down to the wire...as the band is in the studio, putting the final touches on the new album, we are also gearing up and preparing for the U.S. tour with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY which is just a few weeks away. With that said, we know that fans around the world are also waiting and wondering when they will be able to see us perform live so this is what we are going to do: We are setting the cameras back up in the studio and will stream one of our final rehearsals for everyone to be a part of!

We are picking 12 songs for the tour setlist and are turning to our fans for help! We want to hear from you guys which songs we should play so let's hear it! You tell us which songs you want to hear and we will monitor all our socials and the Obituary website for all of your song suggestions and YOU GUYS will help us pick the setlist for the tour AND we will play them in front of the cameras for you guys! We'll taking suggestions all week and unveiling the setlist next Monday, September 20th!

"We are also going to bring you inside the studio to witness the boys writing, discussing and working on new material plus give you a little taste of the new album and play you guys a new song, if that sounds cool with you!”

"We are officially calling this the '11th Hour 12-Pack Studio Live Stream'!

"You guys ready?

"Let's do this!!!"

This past March, OBITUARY frontman John Tardy told France's United Rock Nations that the band has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. "We've definitely been working on new tunes, and we've been taking our time," he said. "We didn't feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can't go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we're in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we're gonna be hitting the road again. We're getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again. So we are currently working on new material."

Asked what fans can expect from the follow-up to OBITUARY's 2017 self-titled album, John said: "I think it's just gonna sound like OBITUARY. [Laughs] You know us — we're kind of cavemen; we don't like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we're getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it's heavy and pounding, then that's what you can expect."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).