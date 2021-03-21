OBITUARY Is 'Very Excited' About Songs For Next Studio Album: 'Fans Are Really Gonna Love' It

March 21, 2021 0 Comments

OBITUARY Is 'Very Excited' About Songs For Next Studio Album: 'Fans Are Really Gonna Love' It

During an appearance on the latest episode of Italy's "Heavy Demons" radio show, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy confirmed that the band has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. He added (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As always, we are a band that does not put pressure on ourselves. We do not push the envelope. So we really just took our time and were writing songs as they came into our brain, but we did not try too hard; we wanted it to come naturally. So we are still writing the music. We're very excited about the new songs. [They're] very OBITUARY style, but just like a good red wine that's been opened, it's just getting tastier and tastier. Some of these riffs and some of these songs that we have for the new album fans are really gonna love. We stick to our roots. We are OBITUARY. We do not try to play a million miles an hour. We want it to be midtempo and groovy and heavy, and that's really what we're trying to deliver to our fans."

Earlier in the month, OBITUARY announced a new two-part spring livestream series. The band will perform its favorite songs on March 27 and run through its classic third album, 1992's "The End Complete", in its entirety on April 3.

Tickets, t-shirts and bundles are available beginning this Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m. EST at www.obituarylive.com.

Last October, OBITUARY took part in a three-part "live stream concert series" featuring full-album performances of "Slowly We Rot", "Cause Of Death" and rare classics. The first two streams — a "Slowly We Rot" set; and a "Cause Of Death" set — were live from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, Florida. The third stream, featuring rare classics and special tracks, was broadcasted live from OBITUARY's recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida.

OBITUARY's latest, self-titled studio album was released in 2017 via Relapse.

Photo credit: Stefan Schippe

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).