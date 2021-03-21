OBITUARY Is 'Very Excited' About Songs For Next Studio Album: 'Fans Are Really Gonna Love' It

During an appearance on the latest episode of Italy's "Heavy Demons" radio show, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy confirmed that the band has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. He added (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As always, we are a band that does not put pressure on ourselves. We do not push the envelope. So we really just took our time and were writing songs as they came into our brain, but we did not try too hard; we wanted it to come naturally. So we are still writing the music. We're very excited about the new songs. [They're] very OBITUARY style, but just like a good red wine that's been opened, it's just getting tastier and tastier. Some of these riffs and some of these songs that we have for the new album fans are really gonna love. We stick to our roots. We are OBITUARY. We do not try to play a million miles an hour. We want it to be midtempo and groovy and heavy, and that's really what we're trying to deliver to our fans."

Earlier in the month, OBITUARY announced a new two-part spring livestream series. The band will perform its favorite songs on March 27 and run through its classic third album, 1992's "The End Complete", in its entirety on April 3.

Tickets, t-shirts and bundles are available beginning this Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m. EST at www.obituarylive.com.

Last October, OBITUARY took part in a three-part "live stream concert series" featuring full-album performances of "Slowly We Rot", "Cause Of Death" and rare classics. The first two streams — a "Slowly We Rot" set; and a "Cause Of Death" set — were live from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, Florida. The third stream, featuring rare classics and special tracks, was broadcasted live from OBITUARY's recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida.

OBITUARY's latest, self-titled studio album was released in 2017 via Relapse.

Photo credit: Stefan Schippe

