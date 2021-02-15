OBITUARY/Ex-DEATH Bassist TERRY BUTLER Teams With THE ABSENCE Members To Form INHUMAN CONDITION

Florida death metal veteran Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, MASSACRE, SIX FEET UNDER) has joined forces with Jeramie Kling (VENOM INC., THE ABSENCE, GOREGÄNG) on drums/vocals and Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, GOREGÄNG) on guitar to form INHUMAN CONDITION. The trio is currently in the studio at Kling and Nordberg's own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida finishing up the group's debut album. A teaser video featuring a demo mix of a song can be viewed below.
On the formation of the band, Nordberg said: "Jeramie and I can't wait to finally release these songs! Him and I wrote the album back in September of 2019, and after we left MASSACRE last fall, we wanted to keep the songs alive but under a different flag. Enter Terry Butler on bass. Enter Jeramie Kling's vocals. INHUMAN CONDITION was born! We are finishing up the vocals now, but we made a quick teaser/demo for you to hear a sneak peek."
Butler adds: "I am very excited and honored to be a part of INHUMAN CONDITION! Taylor and Jeramie wrote some blistering heavy-as-hell songs full of hooks. It's a perfect mix of brutal death/thrash metal. Can't wait for people to hear this!"
More album and release details to be announced soon.
INHUMAN CONDITION is:
Terry Butler - bass
Jeramie Kling - drums, vocals
Taylor Nordberg - guitar
