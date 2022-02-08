OBITUARY Announces 'RedNeck Run III' Spring 2022 U.S. Tour With GRUESOME

Florida death metal veterans OBITUARY will embark on the "RedNeck Run III" spring 2022 U.S. tour with GRUESOME and 200 STABS WOUNDS. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11.

OBITUARY comments: "It's time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the flip-flops and tank tops and prepare yourself for an outrageously, awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life.

"The Florida boys are at it again and are firing up the RV, checking the brake lines and high tailing it out of town and heading your way…so breaking out the sunblock and prepare to rock!

"The East Coast 'RedNeckRun III' is about to go down and we need to know two things…who's joining us and is the beer cold? Contrary to the Apollo 13 mission, failure is an option and so are shoes…but having a goddamn good time is a none-of-your-money-back guarantee!

"This isn't rocket science nor have we ever claimed to be scientists or the smartest band in the world… we're just thirsty, ready to jam and hope you are too. Where will WE see YOU?

"We're just happier than a puppy with two peters to be headed back out on the road."

"RedNeck Run III" tour dates:

March 18 - Jacksonville, FL, @ 1904

March 19 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

March 20 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

March 22 - Norfolk, VA @ Elevation 27

March 23 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

March 25 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

March 26 - Burlington, VT @ Nectar's

March 27 - Albany, NY @ Underground Live

March 29 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

March 30 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

March 31 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co

April 01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

April 02 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

April 04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi

April 05 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud

April 06 - Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

April 08 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

April 09 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

April 10 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

Last March, OBITUARY frontman John Tardy told France's United Rock Nations that the band has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for a new studio album. "We've definitely been working on new tunes, and we've been taking our time," he said. "We didn't feel like releasing [a new album] now in the middle of the pandemic when you can't go on tour and support it is not what we wanted to do, so we're in no hurry. But by the time next year comes around, we're gonna be hitting the road again. We're getting tours set up, and we will be releasing another album next year before we hit the road and start touring again. So we are currently working on new material."

Asked what fans can expect from the follow-up to OBITUARY's 2017 self-titled album, John said: "I think it's just gonna sound like OBITUARY. [Laughs] You know us — we're kind of cavemen; we don't like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we're getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it's heavy and pounding, then that's what you can expect."

Last October, Decibel Books announced the publication of "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY.

David E. Gehlke — author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" — provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with bandmembers past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career.

Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA), the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for order now via decibelmagazine.com.