OBITUARY And MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce 2022 'Decibel Magazine Tour'

The tour that would not stay dead is back for revenge! Decibel magazine's now decade-long "Decibel Magazine Tour" returns this January with a bloodthirsty co-headlining bill starring Tampa death metal legends OBITUARY and Richmond thrash metal heroes MUNICIPAL WASTE in a killer double feature. Tour support comes from Arizona desert death-crushers GATECREEPER and Virginia crossover death/thrash battalion ENFORCED. Special guest hardcore-infused death-dealers SPIRITWORLD will perform on select dates to round out the barbarous bill.

"We are very proud, excited and honored to be a part of the 2022 'Decibel Magazine Tour'," OBITUARY says in a band statement. "Sharing the stage with our good friends and fellow shredders MUNICIPAL WASTE is something we've been wanting and waiting to do for a long time, so super stoked to join forces with them along with GATECREEPER and ENFORCED to reassure fans for an all-out raging lineup!

"And we want to make this fun and interesting for the fans as well, so we are asking everyone to give us their thoughts on which songs OBITUARY should play. We are really looking forward to reading all the comments and suggestions, and start working on the setlist. So, hit us with your favorite song suggestions and let's do this!"

Exclaims MUNICIPAL WASTE frontman Tony Foresta: "We're very excited to be a part of a tour with so many heavy hitters from start to finish! Looking forward to hitting so many of these places we haven't played in such a long time."

Co-presented by Relapse Records and Nuclear Blast Records, and sponsored by Pull The Plug Patches, Night Shift Merchandise, Liquid Death Mountain Water and IndieMerchstore, the "Decibel Magazine Tour" is coming soon to a club (or theater) near you.

Tickets for the 2022 "Decibel Magazine Tour" go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at this location.

The "Decibel Magazine Tour" 2022 dates:

January 28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum (no SPIRITWORLD)

January 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (no GATECREEPER or SPIRITWORLD)

February 03 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

February 04 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

February 05 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

February 06 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

February 07 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

February 09 - Grand Junction, CO - The Mesa Theater

February 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

February 11 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

February 12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

February 14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

February 15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

February 19 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage (no SPIRITWORLD)

February 21 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry (no SPIRITWORLD)