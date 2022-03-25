NOTHING MORE Returns With New Song 'Turn It Up Like'

Multi-Grammy-nominated rock act NOTHING MORE has released a new song, "Turn It Up Like", via Better Noise Music, giving fans a first taste of its long-awaited new studio album. Co-written by all four band members, the track is a fitting in-your-face return from the group, and with lyrics like "All my friends are dead/ They all got fucked by the internet/ All my friends are dead/ Our brain's bein' bugged by the media," it's an unapologetic sonic rejection of the divisive, digitally drowned state of the world. This sentiment is just one of many layers along the same journey explored on the new LP, set for a release later this year. The project is the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2017 album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", which earned the band three Grammy nominations, including "Best Rock Album", and "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Recording" for the single "Go To War". "Turn It Up Like" is now available to stream and download across platforms. An official video for the track will premiere next week.

NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins spoke about the inspiration behind the song in a statement, saying: "This song is a reflection of how we all felt for the last two years, online. Fear and hate have become our god."

The new track comes ahead of the album's official first radio single, which is set for an April 29 release across streaming and digital platforms. Stay tuned for more details coming from the band's official social media channels.

Fans will be able to hear the new music live on the band's recently announced co-headlining U.S. tour this spring, with Better Noise Music label mates ASKING ALEXANDRIA, featuring support from ATREYU and EVA UNDER FIRE . The tour is set to kick off in Kansas City, Missouri on May 13 and end in Houston, Texas on June 19, with other stops planned in Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more.

Rock audiences count NOTHING MORE among the most cherished acts, the kind of band who straddle the line between populism and intimacy with every performance. The San Antonio, Texas-born quartet builds unapologetically massive anthems from catchy hooks. Crowd pleasers clear a path for heady, confessional, thought-provoking emotionalism. Fresh rewards reveal themselves with repeat listens, welcoming like-minded seekers with rich melodicism, like the best of DEFTONES or TOOL.

Those who saw the band on tour with hard rock heavyweights like SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BREAKING BENJAMIN, PAPA ROACH and DISTURBED will attest to what The Guardian observed: "There's a sophistication to NOTHING MORE's angst that raises them above the tumult-tossed pit."

Kerrang! named NOTHING MORE one of "22 Artists Shaping The Future Of Rock", alongside NINE INCH NAILS, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and BRING ME THE HORIZON. And Hawkins, who met guitarist Mark Vollelunga before they were old enough to drive, appeared with Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl and Hayley Williams in the English tastemaker's "Top 50 Greatest Rock Stars In The World".

Hawkins and Vollelunga started the band in 2003 and were quickly joined by bassist Daniel Oliver and later by drummer Ben Anderson. The band's blend of explosive bombast and nuanced storytelling resulted in a half dozen Top 10 singles at Mainstream Rock Radio, including the No. 1 hit "Go To War" and the SiriusXM Octane song of the decade and Active Rock chart-topper "This Is The Time (Ballast)".

NOTHING MORE appeals to fans of LINKIN PARK, INCUBUS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and all crucial acts that stoke relatable passion with authenticity and integrity.

Photo credit: Jody Domingue

