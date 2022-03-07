NOTHING MORE And ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

NOTHING MORE and ASKING ALEXANDRIA have announced a co-headlining North American tour starting this spring, produced by Live Nation. The trek will kick off in Kansas City, Missouri on May 13 and end in Houston, Texas on June 19, with other stops planned in Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more. The tour will see two of the most celebrated rock bands today join forces to dominate stages, at a monumental time in both bands' careers.

After its multiple Grammy nominations for 2017's "Stories We Tell Ourselves", NOTHING MORE will release the highly anticipated follow-up album this year via Better Noise Music, with the first offerings expected to drop in the coming weeks. Fans will be treated to multiple songs from the project leading up to its release, showcasing the band's artistic evolution over the past few years and how their sonic statements uniquely fit into today's soundscape. Meanwhile, ASKING ALEXANDRIA will perform new music from their latest, critically acclaimed album "See What's On The Inside" and companion EP "Never Gonna Learn", both from Better Noise Music. The album's first single, "Alone Again", gave the band their first-ever No. 1 at U.S. radio, with the song also debuting to the band's best streaming performance for the first month period in August. The second single, "Never Gonna Learn", is on track to continue that success, already Top 15 at U.S. radio.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the tour starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8 for the Citi and artist presales, Wednesday, March 9 for the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales, Thursday, March 10 for the venue and local presales, and Friday, March 11 for the Citi Preferred and general on sale. All ticket sale times begin at 10 a.m. local time.

Eager to connect with fans on the road in 2022, ASKING ALEXANDRIA founding member Ben Bruce stated: "This spring and summer we are finally getting back to doing what we love. We are finally hitting the road again and we will be bringing our biggest stage show yet with us. ASKING ALEXANDRIA and our friends in NOTHING MORE will be teaming up and co-headlining across North America alongside ATREYU and EVA UNDER FIRE.

"We have missed playing for you all so much and we can't wait to get back out there and see you all. We will be playing songs from the very beginning of our career all the way through to our latest album 'See What's On the Inside'. See you all soon."

In 2017, NOTHING MORE released "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", which received critical acclaim and three Grammy Award nominations for "Best Rock Album", and "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song" for "Go To War". Having topped Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock Songs chart, "Go To War" has amassed more than 60 million streams across streaming platforms. "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" has seen more than 156 million streams, according to Spotify, and was ranked as the second best hard rock album of 2017 by Loudwire.

On returning to the stage and today's announcement, NOTHING MORE's Jonny Hawkins said: "We have been in a dark cocoon of our inner most thoughts and feelings for two damned years … shifting, shaping and transforming into a creature filled with terrible power and an unregulated lust for energy. This is going to be our greatest album yet… and this tour with ASKING ALEXANDRIA is just the beginning. Be ready, America."

NOTHING MORE and ASKING ALEXANDRIA 2022 tour dates:

May 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

May 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

May 20 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 24 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

May 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

May 28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

May 29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena

May 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 01 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

June 03 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

June 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

June 05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

June 07 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

June 08 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

June 09 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues