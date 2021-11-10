NORTHLANE Announces New Album 'Obsidian', Shares Video For New Song 'Echo Chamber'

November 10, 2021 0 Comments

NORTHLANE Announces New Album 'Obsidian', Shares Video For New Song 'Echo Chamber'

Australia's heavy trailblazers NORTHLANE have revealed their daring new single, "Echo Chamber", lifted from their forthcoming sixth album, "Obsidian", set for release on April 1, 2022 via Believe.

A bold expansion of the ever-evolving NORTHLANE sound, "Echo Chamber" is a fully immersive futuristic Matrix rave built around a compulsive beat that marries their signature bottom-heavy groove with dark electronic and techno. Lyrically, "Echo Chamber" looks at the toxic polarization of social media, landing at a timely moment in history with whistleblowers confirming algorithms are deliberately amplifying angry content that is tearing societies apart in the name of engagement. "Echo Chamber" is a critical reminder to log off.

"It's hard to be on the Internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something," says frontman Marcus Bridge. "We're addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it's quite exhausting. At the same time, I shouldn't let it bother me that much but it's like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I'm praying I go deaf."

If you had to sum up NORTHLANE in a word, it would be resilient. In its 12-year career, the four-piece has weathered the kind of storms that would have seen most other bands bow out of the game, yet, through every bout of turbulence, NORTHLANE emerges on the other side with fortitude and a trailblazing body of work that shifts the tectonic plates of heavy music around the globe.

Emboldened by the success of NORTHLANE's 2019 award-winning album "Alien", "Obsidian" is their most expansive and dynamic album yet. Self-recorded and self-produced with the help of their longtime collaborator Chris Blancato, the sound NORTHLANE have been working towards over the span of their career has been fully realized on "Obsidian". Sonically spanning the gamut of their entire discography, NORTHLANE's trademark heavy comfortably coexists with techno, drum and bass, intriguing synths, perplexing time signatures and widescreen choruses. It's this fearless evolution that keeps NORTHLANE light years ahead of everyone else in heavy music.

Earlier this year, NORTHLANE gave us a preview of the album via "Clockwork", a frantic and pulsating fever dream that served as an insight into the mind of a musician forced to be creative after a devastating year and the toll it took on him. Throughout "Obsidian", Bridge chronicles his despair at the state of the world whilst also trying to pick up the pieces and move forward with his own life after sharing his harrowing life story on "Alien". It's bleak, but that's the point.

The release of "Obsidian" will mark an important milestone for NORTHLANE as the band's first independently released record. Forging ahead as a wholly independent entity, NORTHLANE has shunned machinations of the music industry to take complete control of its career. They recently took another step forward by launching their Worldeaters Patreon, with the top tier selling out in just 24 hours.

"Obsidian" track listing:

01. Clarity
02. Clockwork
03. Echo Chamber
04. Carbonized
05. Abomination
06. Plenty
07. Is This A Test?
08. Xen
09. Cypher
10. Nova
11. Inamorata
12. Obsidian
13. Dark Solitaire

"Alien" debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA album chart and #6 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album chart. The record also scored NORTHLANE its third ARIA Award for "Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album" as well as the AIR Award for Best Independent Heavy Album.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).