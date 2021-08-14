NONPOINT's ELIAS SORIANO Is 'Nervous' About Being 'That Up Close And Personal' With Fans While Pandemic Is Still Raging

NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano spoke to Bernard Cana of The Photo Pit about his band's plans to offer "VIP experiences" to its fans on its upcoming tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm nervous because of what's going on with COVID, to be able to be that up close and personal on this next run. We're having a VIP experience where we're trying to give them some kind of experience where they get to see us up close and ask questions and take pictures with us without possibly catching it from one us, God forbid — if we happen to catch it. So, what we're trying to do and what we've done and decided in our camp… We're all vaccinated. We're gonna stay inside the bubble. We're gonna make sure that the backstage area is pretty much situated and taken care of, keep our crew — especially our tour manager and our merch person, who's really gonna be in and out the crowd a lot, try to keep them safe and keep people around them masked up, hopefully, if there's that ability to do so.

"Our fans are very understanding; they always have been for years," he continued. "So I think they'll understand what we're having to deal with. I'm hoping to God that [the pandemic situation] starts to turn around very, very fast, but if it doesn't, we already have a very, very strong Plan B that's gonna keep our fans very excited and happy that isn't gonna cost 'em an arm and a leg."

NONPOINT will play several shows with ATREYU early next month before kicking off the "I'm About To Explode Tour Pt. 1" with special guests SAUL, DROPOUT KINGS and ANY GIVEN SIN on September 11 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

In June, NONPOINT released the music video for "Ruthless", the title track off the band's upcoming EP. The single was made available through the group own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's "Blood And Guts" on TNT.

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

