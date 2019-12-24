NONPOINT To Perform Entire 'To The Pain' Album In 'Select Cities'

NONPOINT's fourth album, "To The Pain", will be re-released on all streaming services tonight (December 24) at the stroke of midnight. The LP, which originally came out 15 years ago, will feature a new cover designed and photographed by Francesca Ludikar.

According to NONPOINT drummer Robb Rivera, the "To The Pain" reissue will be followed by "performances of the entire record in select cities."

Produced by guitarist Andrew Goldman, "To The Pain" was NONPOINT's first release for Bieler Bros. Records. The album debuted at No. 147 on the Billboard 200 chart. It impressively sold 130,000 copies stateside as "Bullet With A Name" and "Alive And Kicking" emerged as radio and concert staples.

Although NONPOINT has never made a big commercial breakthrough, the band had a pair of Top 25 mainstream rock hits, including "The Truth" and the aforementioned "Bullet With A Name".

NONPOINT is continuing to tour in support of its tenth album, "X", which was released in August 2018. The follow-up to 2016's "The Poison Red" was produced by Fred Archambault, who has previously worked with ATREYU and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, among others.

NONPOINT recently announced the addition of guitarist Jason Zeilstra to the group's ranks. He replaced BC Kochmit, who announced his departure from NONPOINT in order to focus on his family life.

Photo credit: Francesca Ludikar

