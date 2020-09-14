NONPOINT To Perform Entire 'Statement' Album For 20th Anniversary

NONPOINT will take its fans on a journey through some of its biggest cities, through its toughest stories and lead them to an event 20 years in the making.

On October 10, NONPOINT celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first record, "Statement", by performing it in its entirety live online, along with a conversation taking a deeper look into the band's two decades of making a statement. Follow along the four Saturdays leading up to the event with three low-dough shows in NONPOINT's most iconic cities. Also join with the band chatting along throughout and engaging in questions and conversations with fans during all the lead up shows.

* Madison, Wisconsin - August 14, 2015
Full concert streaming September 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST

* Ft. Lauderdale, Florida - January 20, 2017
Full concert streaming September 26, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST

* Flint, Michigan - May 18, 2018 and December 2, 2018 (two sets)
Full concert streaming October 3, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST

Get your tickets at nonpoint.com.

This past June, NONPOINT released an impassioned music video for the new version of its song "Frontlines", re-titled "Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute)".

"Frontlines" was the second single from NONPOINT's sixth studio album, 2010's "Miracle".

NONPOINT is currently in the studio and will release new music this fall.

Although NONPOINT has never made a big commercial breakthrough, the band had a pair of Top 25 mainstream rock hits, including "The Truth" and "Bullet With A Name".

NONPOINT spent most of 2019 touring in support of its tenth album, "X", which was released in August 2018. The follow-up to 2016's "The Poison Red" was produced by Fred Archambault, who has previously worked with ATREYU and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, among others.



