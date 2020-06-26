NONPOINT Releases 'Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute)' Video In Support Of Essential Workers

NONPOINT has released an impassioned music video for the new version of its song "Frontlines", re-titled "Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute)".

The band stated about the track: "This frontlines tribute aptly named 'Remember Me', edited by artist and creator Francesca Ludikar, is 233 essential workers made up of nurses, doctors, EMTs, first responders, local and federal law enforcement, firefighters, military, postal, shipping, grocery, essential store workers, fans and their children who took part in what will go down in NONPOINT history as our biggest thank you for the sometimes thankless sacrifice you all make for us. This is our sincerest appreciation for everyone in the fight with us against the pandemic. We couldn't do this without you. We will always remember you."

"Frontlines" was the second single from NONPOINT's sixth studio album, 2010's "Miracle". At the time of the track's release, lead singer Elias Soriano said: "'Frontlines' is for our country's armed forces. They risk their lives every day to protect the rights, liberties and lives of people whose names they don't even know."

NONPOINT is currently in the studio and will release new music this fall.

Although NONPOINT has never made a big commercial breakthrough, the band had a pair of Top 25 mainstream rock hits, including "The Truth" and "Bullet With A Name".

NONPOINT spent most of 2019 touring in support of its tenth album, "X", which was released in August 2018. The follow-up to 2016's "The Poison Red" was produced by Fred Archambault, who has previously worked with ATREYU and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, among others.

Last year, NONPOINT announced the addition of guitarist Jason Zeilstra to the group's ranks. He replaced BC Kochmit, who left NONPOINT in order to focus on his family life.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (lead vocals)

Robb Rivera (drums)

Rasheed Thomas (guitar, backing vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (bass)

Jason Zeilstra (lead guitar)

