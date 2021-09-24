NONPOINT Releases Cover Of PRINCE's 'When Doves Cry'

September 24, 2021 0 Comments

NONPOINT has released its cover version of "When Doves Cry" to all major platforms today. The single was originally released by PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION in 1984 and was one of the hit singles from the album "Purple Rain".

Vocalist Elias Soriano says: "Our fans throughout the years have always had a quiet romance with the songs we like to cover. Seeing that our biggest showing in that category, our cover of Phil Collins's 'In The Air Tonight', was a suggestion from a friend and fan of the band, we thought it only fitting we let all our fans have a chance to throw their hats in the ring this time. So in the middle of a global pandemic, we threw up a bracket-style voting tournament with a list of contenders from METALLICA to DMX. As fans voted over a few weeks, it was exciting to watch it go from 16 songs to the final two, METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters' vs Prince's 'When Doves Cry'. When they chose Prince, the real work began. We went through version after version. We knew we had to do it justice in the biggest way we could as tribute to Prince and still make it NONPOINT. I'm happy to report from initial response among the few who have heard, it is exciting and we look forward to our fans singing it for years to come."

Dr. Fink of PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION reacted by saying: "I just listened to 'Doves' and thought it was great! NONPOINT's revision of 'When Doves Cry' by PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION rocks like a champion bullfighter slaying a prized bull!"

Earlier in the month, NONPOINT rescheduled just under a dozen shows on its current tour after "multiple members of the band" tested positive for COVID-19.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

In June, NONPOINT released the music video for "Ruthless", the title track off the band's upcoming EP. The single was made available through the group own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's "Blood And Guts" on TNT.

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.


