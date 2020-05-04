NONPOINT Records Acoustic Version Of 'Alive And Kicking' While In Quarantine

May 4, 2020 0 Comments

NONPOINT Records Acoustic Version Of 'Alive And Kicking' While In Quarantine

South Florida-born and Midwest-hardened rock outfit NONPOINT has just released "Alive & Kicking (Quarantine Sessions)" , a new spin on a fan favorite from the band's 2005 album "To The Pain". The members of the group redid the song acoustic style from their homes as they practice social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic.

NONPOINT's fourth album, "To The Pain" was re-released on all streaming services last December, featuring a new cover designed and photographed by Francesca Ludikar.

Produced by guitarist Andrew Goldman, "To The Pain" was NONPOINT's first release for Bieler Bros. Records. The album debuted at No. 147 on the Billboard 200 chart. It impressively sold 130,000 copies stateside as "Bullet With A Name" and "Alive And Kicking" emerged as radio and concert staples.

Although NONPOINT has never made a big commercial breakthrough, the band had a pair of Top 25 mainstream rock hits, including "The Truth" and the aforementioned "Bullet With A Name".

NONPOINT spent most of 2019 touring in support of its tenth album, "X", which was released in August 2018. The follow-up to 2016's "The Poison Red" was produced by Fred Archambault, who has previously worked with ATREYU and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, among others.

Last year, NONPOINT announced the addition of guitarist Jason Zeilstra to the group's ranks. He replaced BC Kochmit, who left NONPOINT in order to focus on his family life.

