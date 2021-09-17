NONPOINT Postpones Shows After 'Multiple Members Of The Band' Test Positive For COVID-19

NONPOINT has rescheduled just under a dozen shows on its current tour after "multiple members of the band" tested positive for COVID-19.

The band shared the news of the dates being moved in a social media post on Thursday. The statement reads: "Now due to multiple members of the band testing positive for Covid, we unfortunately have no choice but to begin rescheduling more shows on the 'I'm About To Explode' Tour. We unfortunately have to postpone Battle Creek, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Charleston, Huntsville, Charlotte, and we will be unable to perform at Orlando's Rebel Rock. As it stands, we are hoping to be back on the road by Sept 28th, but we have to allow time for us to get healthy again and as we also had an incident with our trailer and our gear, we have to assess what we logistically can manage.

"Touring in these times has proven to be hard for our camp, so I hope you understand that we’re taking time to regroup, get healthy, and re-plan. That being said, we appreciate the support of our fans and clubs as we try to figure out our next steps. We will update again in the coming days about the health status of the band, and about any more info on this tour as it develops."

The new dates are as follows:

January 07 - Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater

January 08 - Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

January 09 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

January 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

January 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

January 14 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys

January 15 - Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

January 16 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

January 18 - Charleston, WV @ Rock City Bake Company

January 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos

January 20 - Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall

All current ticket and VIP holders will have their tickets moved forward.

Last month, NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano told Bernard Cana of The Photo Pit about his band's plans to offer "VIP experiences" to its fans on its current tour: "I'm nervous because of what's going on with COVID, to be able to be that up close and personal on this next run. We're having a VIP experience where we're trying to give them some kind of experience where they get to see us up close and ask questions and take pictures with us without possibly catching it from one us, God forbid — if we happen to catch it. So, what we're trying to do and what we've done and decided in our camp… We're all vaccinated. We're gonna stay inside the bubble. We're gonna make sure that the backstage area is pretty much situated and taken care of, keep our crew — especially our tour manager and our merch person, who's really gonna be in and out the crowd a lot, try to keep them safe and keep people around them masked up, hopefully, if there's that ability to do so.

"Our fans are very understanding; they always have been for years," he continued. "So I think they'll understand what we're having to deal with. I'm hoping to God that [the pandemic situation] starts to turn around very, very fast, but if it doesn't, we already have a very, very strong Plan B that's gonna keep our fans very excited and happy that isn't gonna cost 'em an arm and a leg."

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

In June, NONPOINT released the music video for "Ruthless", the title track off the band's upcoming EP. The single was made available through the group own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's "Blood And Guts" on TNT.

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

