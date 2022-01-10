NONPOINT Frontman Says Running Band's Own Record Label Means 'Less Anxiety And More Anxiety'

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January 2021. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

In a new interview with "HRH Metal With Dan Chan", NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano said that the group's decision to go it alone has resulted in "less anxiety and more anxiety," adding that he has "a team" of "people that are professionals in place" to run the business for him and his bandmates.

"I'm not a neophyte when it comes to the overall scope and understanding of the music industry, but I know when to get the hell out of the way and let someone else steer the ship," he said.

Asked what he misses about having a bigger label behind his band, Soriano said: "The relationships and the friendships. It's fun working with a team that you know everyone around the corner is a professional. That definitely gives less anxiety. But you see, even the staff, they feel the same kind of restriction. They wanna go harder; they wanna spend more money — you know they want to — but they have people to answer to."

As for how he balances the business and the creative side of being in a band, Elias said: "It's not easy but we're doing it, and that's what matters. And the product that's coming out is better than ever. It's a lot of fun. It really is. I'm having fun doing this."

Last month, NONPOINT released the official music video for its new song "Back In The Game". The track is taken from the band's latest EP, "Ruthless", which was also made available the same day.

In 2021 alone, NONPOINT's song "Ruthless" reached #16 on Billboard's Rock chart and was featured on the New Metal Tracks and Kickass Metal Playlist on Spotify with over 1.6 million combined subscribers, SiriusXM Octane's Big Uns Countdown, LA Lloyd Top 30 and Loudwire Nights. "Ruthless" was also the featured track on AEW's nationally televised event "Blood And Guts" on TNT in May 2021. "Ruthless" has reached over 3.5 million streams. Now NONPOINT's fan-voted cover of Prince's "When Doves Cry", at over 1 million streams, has quickly become a fan favorite, from the crowd applause at shows to their support and momentum online.

NONPOINT's touring in 2022 continues with January dates throughout the country, along with an appearance on the ShipRocked cruise.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

Photo credit: Francesca Ludikar

