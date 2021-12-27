NONPOINT Drops Music Video For New Song 'Back In The Game'

NONPOINT has released the official music video for its new song "Back In The Game". The track is taken from the band's latest EP, "Ruthless", which was also made available today (Monday, December 27).

With the roar of one word "independence", NONPOINT has transcended the underground and taken its rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the NONPOINT tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like "'cause you're looking at a one-man death squad" into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video go live across all streaming platforms December 27 at midnight along with the remaining songs from the "Ruthless" EP. This follows NONPOINT's independent label plan of delivering music to its fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano stated: "This song sums up our view on how we approached independence from the very beginning. We will be small but mighty. Like the song says, 'I may be one man, but I'm a death squad.' We give everything we've got with ultimate absolution."

Now with the success of NONPOINT's new independent label 361 Degrees Records, the band continues to add to its story as it partners with Amuse Music distribution, an independent music distribution company which helps independent artists stay independent with an unbelievable team that helps them grow beyond their reach.

In 2021 alone, NONPOINT's song "Ruthless" reached #16 on Billboard's Rock chart and was featured on the New Metal Tracks and Kickass Metal Playlist on Spotify with over 1.6 million combined subscribers, SiriusXM Octane's Big Uns Countdown, LA Lloyd Top 30 and Loudwire Nights. "Ruthless" was also the featured track on AEW's nationally televised event "Blood And Guts" on TNT in May 2021. "Ruthless" has reached over 3.5 million streams. Now NONPOINT's fan-voted cover of Prince's "When Doves Cry", at over 1 million streams, has quickly become a fan favorite, from the crowd applause at shows to their support and momentum online.

NONPOINT's touring in 2022 continues with January dates throughout the country, along with an appearance on the ShipRocked cruise.

"Ruthless" EP track listing:

01. Back In The Game

02. Get Better

03. I Don't Care

04. Ruthless

05. When Doves Cry

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

Photo credit: Francesca Ludikar

