NOFX Announces 'Single Album', Drops 'Linewleum' Video Featuring AVENGED SEVENFOLD

Longstanding California punk band NOFX will release its 14th full-length album, titled "Single Album", on Friday, February 26 via Fat Mike's label Fat Wreck Chords.

Boasting 12 new tracks and recorded at Motor Studios in San Francisco with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore (RISE AGAINST, ALKALINE TRIO, TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET), the follow-up to 2016's "First Ditch Effort" is NOFX's most personal effort to date.

Originally intended to be a double record, "Single Album" was scaled down after the coronavirus pandemic changed NOFX's plans.

The official music video for the disc's first single, "Linewleum", featuring AVENGED SEVENFOLD, can be seen below.

"I have no idea why 'Linoleum' [released in 1994] is the NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention," Fat Mike said in a statement. "'Linoleum' wasn't a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn't even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF!

"So, one night I stayed up till 4:00 a.m. checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing 'Linoleum' was a humbling experience for me. So I decided to write a song that was a shout-out to all those people that learned those four chords and remembered the non-rhyming lyrics."

Mike went on to describe "Linewleum" as "a song about not playing a song that's not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song!", adding: "This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!"

Mike said that he "asked the biggest of all the bands" — AVENGED SEVENFOLD — "to play some leads on the song. Then [AVENGED singer] M. Shadows suggested we do a video together. Then I figured I should put all of the bands in the video. Well, I couldn't fit all the bands, but I picked a bunch of cool ones."

"Single Album" track listing:

01. The Big Drag

02. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

03. Fuck Euphemism

04. Fish In A Gun Barrel

05. Birmingham

06. Linewleum

07. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

08. Grieve Soto

09. Doors And Fours

10. Your Last Resort

