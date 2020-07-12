No New BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Album Before 2022 At The Earliest

July 12, 2020 0 Comments

No New BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Album Before 2022 At The Earliest

In a recent interview with "The Eddie Trunk Podcast", guitarist Joe Bonamassa spoke about the possibility of a fifth studio album with BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, the band he formed with vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, THE DEAD DAISIES), drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN), guitarist Joe Bonamassa and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL).

Joe said (hear audio below): "We had on the books, we were gonna attempt a record in January 2021, but the timeline got pushed back. So it'll probably be a year from there — at the end of 2021. But, yeah, we're still a band, and we still all text each other and talk and stuff like that.

"I listened to Glenn's new track with THE DEAD DAISIES ['Unspoken'], and I thought it was great. He can sing a recipe for lentil soup, and I'm a fan… [And] he's a great bass player… He has his own bass style and his own sound, but you can trace his influences directly back to James Jamerson and Andy Fraser. He has an English James Jamerson thing. And then, of course, he just unleashes 'Burn', and you go, 'Okay, it's Glenn Hughes.' But he's a very sensitive, melodic bass player that is overshadowed because he has one of the greatest rock voices of all time. But those are Cadillac problems. [Laughs]"

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's next disc will be the follow-up to "BCCIV", which was released in September 2017 and marked BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's first studio effort since 2013's "Afterglow".

Just like its three predecessors, "BCCIV" was overseen by producer Kevin Shirley, who originally had the idea of putting Hughes and Bonamassa in a band after seeing them jamming together onstage in Los Angeles back in November 2009.

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's inception took place when Hughes and Bonamassa fused their styles on stage in Los Angeles for an explosive performance at Guitar Center's King Of The Blues event. With the help and guidance of Shirley, they further added to their rock lineage by recruiting Bonham and Sherinian.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).