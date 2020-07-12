No New BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Album Before 2022 At The Earliest

In a recent interview with "The Eddie Trunk Podcast", guitarist Joe Bonamassa spoke about the possibility of a fifth studio album with BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, the band he formed with vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, THE DEAD DAISIES), drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN), guitarist Joe Bonamassa and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL).

Joe said (hear audio below): "We had on the books, we were gonna attempt a record in January 2021, but the timeline got pushed back. So it'll probably be a year from there — at the end of 2021. But, yeah, we're still a band, and we still all text each other and talk and stuff like that.

"I listened to Glenn's new track with THE DEAD DAISIES ['Unspoken'], and I thought it was great. He can sing a recipe for lentil soup, and I'm a fan… [And] he's a great bass player… He has his own bass style and his own sound, but you can trace his influences directly back to James Jamerson and Andy Fraser. He has an English James Jamerson thing. And then, of course, he just unleashes 'Burn', and you go, 'Okay, it's Glenn Hughes.' But he's a very sensitive, melodic bass player that is overshadowed because he has one of the greatest rock voices of all time. But those are Cadillac problems. [Laughs]"

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's next disc will be the follow-up to "BCCIV", which was released in September 2017 and marked BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's first studio effort since 2013's "Afterglow".

Just like its three predecessors, "BCCIV" was overseen by producer Kevin Shirley, who originally had the idea of putting Hughes and Bonamassa in a band after seeing them jamming together onstage in Los Angeles back in November 2009.

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION's inception took place when Hughes and Bonamassa fused their styles on stage in Los Angeles for an explosive performance at Guitar Center's King Of The Blues event. With the help and guidance of Shirley, they further added to their rock lineage by recruiting Bonham and Sherinian.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower

