NITA STRAUSS To Release Second Solo Album This Year

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, spoke to Cassius Morris on WatchMojo's brand new music podcast "Innersleeve" about her upcoming second solo album. Asked if the LP will once again be an all-instrumental effort, Nita said (see video below): "Actually, I am gonna have some guest vocalists on this one. I'm not gonna do any singing, 'cause I want it to sound good… [Laughs] But I have people much more talented, I think, than me doing a couple of guest spots, and then the rest is gonna be instrumental."

Strauss's new disc, which is tentatively due later this year, will be the follow-up to her first solo LP, "Controlled Chaos", released in 2018 via Sumerian Records.

Last year, Nita told Heavy New York that her second solo album will still be "an instrumental shred record. I put a lot of different facets of my personality — of which there are many — on 'Controlled Chaos', so you'll see the more aggressive side still, you'll see the lighter side and the happier side, the more peaceful side," she said. "I just finished one of the ballads for this record, and I'm immensely proud of how it came out. So there will definitely be a wide spectrum of different emotions going on. And the biggest change, I guess, would be I am gonna have a guest singer or two on a couple of songs on this one. So that would be the main difference between the two records."

Back in April, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

Strauss has been playing with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

