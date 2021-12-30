NITA STRAUSS Shares Video Recap Of Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, has shared a nine-minute video recap of the fall 2021 leg of her "Winter Wasteland" tour, which kicked off on November 10 in New Orleans, Lousiana and concluded on December 18 in Angola, Indiana.

Nita wrote in a message accompanying the YouTube release of the clip: "Some memories from our return to the stage after a year and a half off! It was so great getting back out there and seeing so many of you out on the road!"

Upcoming Nita Strauss solo shows:

Jan. 07 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

Jan. 08 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

Jan. 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Woolys

Jan. 12 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Saloon

Jan. 13 - St Peters, MO @ Diamond Music Club

Jan. 14 - Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

Jan. 15 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

Jan. 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Jan. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

Jan. 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Jan. 21 - Shreveport, LA @ Bear’s

Jan. 22-27 – ShipRocked cruise

Earlier this month, Nita spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the writing and recording sessions for her follow-up to 2018's "Controlled Chaos" solo debut. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The album is almost finished being recorded. We are just waiting on a couple of singers. Guitars are done, drums, bass — everything is finished.

"This is my first time collaborating with vocalists on anything, so it's a bit of a waiting game — it's testing my patience a little bit — but it's all worth it in the end," she continued.

"We're gonna do half and half — so six instrumental tracks and six tracks with guest vocalists."

In a separate interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", Nita stated about her decision to make the upcoming LP "half vocal songs and half instrumental: "I did feel, and the label and everybody agreed, it's still important for me to keep my identity as a guitar player and not just branch off too much and go, 'Okay, well, now it's just guests.' Let me still have a little of what makes me me, which is the instrumental shred stuff. And the instrumental pieces that I've written on this record are, I think, better than anything I did on the first one — definitely more… I don't know if it could be more emotional but they're very emotional pieces of music and I think a little better crafted this time around. So I think all the songs in general are more well thought out, better put together this time around. And I do have some of my absolute favorite [singers guesting on it]. I have three amazing powerhouse female vocalists on this album so far. And there are still a couple of things T.B.D. [to be determined]. And then we should be ready to release next spring."

In October, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths". To date the album has clocked up 6.7 million streams worldwide, with music videos for singles "Our Most Desperate Hour", "Pandemonium", "Alegria" and "Mariana Trench" generating over 3 million YouTube views.

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

In April 2020, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

