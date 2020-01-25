NITA STRAUSS Says NEIL PEART's Death Was 'A Huge Loss' To Rock Community

January 25, 2020 0 Comments

NITA STRAUSS Says NEIL PEART's Death Was 'A Huge Loss' To Rock Community

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, has commented on the passing of Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Strauss spoke about Peart's passing in a new interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" conducted at the Metal Hall Of Fame event in Anaheim, California. She said (see video below): "It's always such a tragedy to have the loss of someone that's meant so much to our community. Me not being a drummer, it didn't hit me as hard as I saw some other people on social media, but, of course, I am a big fan of what they did for the genre of music that I love so much, so it's a huge loss, for sure."

When interviewer Eric Blair pointed out to Strauss that her longtime boyfriend, manager and occasional bandmate Josh Villalta is a drummer, Nita said: "He actually came in. I was doing a live stream, and he came in and told me, 'Neil Peart died,' and kind of threw me in for a shock and interrupted me. I think he was just so surprised and so overcome by the loss of a legend in our community that he was, like, 'I have to tell you right now.' So, yeah, definitely it hit us in our house, for sure. And it's great to see the community come together and the shockwave kind of pull us all together and realize how lucky we were to have such a great legend in our community."

Nita's second solo LP is tentatively due in late 2020.

The guitarist's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

Strauss has been playing with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).