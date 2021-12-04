NITA STRAUSS Pleads For Return Of Stolen Tour Bus Mat

Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, is pleading for the return of a custom-made mat that was stolen in Spartanburg, South Carolina Friday night (December 3).
Earlier today, Nita shared a photo of the mat laid out at the entrance to her tour bus, and she included the following message: "We got this tour bus mat as a sweet gift from Josh's [Villalta, Nita's longtime boyfriend and manager] brother at the start of this tour a few weeks ago. The tour has been amazing and we love doing it, but it hasn't been an easy time out here, and little things like this go a long way toward making us feel special. Last night someone stole it from outside our bus at @groundzerovenue.
"In a time where bands are sadly getting their equipment and gear stolen and can't continue their tours, this doesn't seem like a big deal. But it was important to us, and sentimental. The display guitar picks that were taped down on our merch table were also stolen during the show. Sucks that some people feel entitled to just take things that aren't theirs.
"If anyone in the Spartanburg area hears someone bragging about the cool new mat they scored at my show, please let them know it would mean a lot to us for it to be returned".
In October, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.
Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.
Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths". To date the album has clocked up 6.7 million streams worldwide, with music videos for singles "Our Most Desperate Hour", "Pandemonium", "Alegria" and "Mariana Trench" generating over 3 million YouTube views.
As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).