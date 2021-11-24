NITA STRAUSS On Using Sexuality To Promote Her Music: 'The Most Important Thing Is To Be Authentic'

In a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station, Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, was asked if she is okay with using sexuality to promote her music. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's important to embrace who you are as a woman, especially in this industry, but in any industry. And I spent a long time trying to figure out where my role was in all that. And I've gone down both sides of the spectrum. I've done stuff that I was, like, 'You know what? I feel like I don't need to put myself out there that much.' And then I've gone the opposite direction and, like, 'I need to be more covered up and be taken more seriously and not wear makeup and not feel pretty and wear a men's size large shirt and just go and be known as a guitar player.' And that's not who I am either.

"I think you just have to be true to yourself," she continued. "I think it's important to be a woman and embrace your femininity. And some women are ready to go out there and be sexy — be a sexy woman out there, badass, doing what you love to do — and there are some that don't wanna embrace that part and don't wanna have that, and that's fine too. I think the most important thing is to be authentic."

Last month, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths". To date the album has clocked up 6.7 million streams worldwide, with music videos for singles "Our Most Desperate Hour", "Pandemonium", "Alegria" and "Mariana Trench" generating over 3 million YouTube views.

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

