NITA STRAUSS: How I Became The In-House Guitarist For LOS ANGELES RAMS Football Team

February 8, 2021 0 Comments

NITA STRAUSS: How I Became The In-House Guitarist For LOS ANGELES RAMS Football Team

Sumerian Records has released a new three-minute video in which its recording artist Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, talks about how she became the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams American football team.

"The Rams introduction actually came through our good friend and very surprising source, the pro wrestler Diamond Dallas Page," Nita explains. "Dallas now has a yoga program, DDP Yoga, and a rehabilitation program that works with a lot of pro athletes, and one of the athletes that he worked with was a player on the L.A. Rams. So he made the introduction for us, and the next thing I knew, I got the call to play at the Salute To Service game in [November] 2018, to play 'America The Beautiful'. I went on to play at the Sunday night football game, still at the Coliseum, and it went so well, we got along so great with everyone in the organization, and after that, they contacted me about becoming a more permanent part."

Strauss went on to say that she is thrilled to be involved with the Rams franchise.

"I'm a lifelong sports fan, I grew up in competitive sports right here in L.A., so to get to play for an NFL team in my hometown, 10 miles from the hospital that I was born in is an absolute dream come true," she said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL's regular-season games in 2020 were played in stadiums with few or no fans.

Strauss has been playing with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Seven years ago, Strauss was chosen by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS to be the official in-house guitarist for the L.A. Kiss arena football team, which was based out of the Honda Center in Anaheim.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).