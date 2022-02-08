NITA STRAUSS Has No Intention Of Ever Handling Lead Vocals In Her Solo Band: 'Absolutely Not'

In a brand new interview with Metal Edge magazine's "Another FN Podcast With Izzy Presley", Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, was asked why it took her so long to incorporate vocals into her solo music, as she is doing on her upcoming sophomore solo album. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Honestly, I didn't really imagine it happening it at all. I wasn't planning on ever doing a solo record that wasn't an instrumental shred thing. Instrumental shred is kind of my passion; it's what I've always wanted to do. And it wasn't really what I set out to do, doing radio stuff — I wanted to kind of stay true to my identity as a guitar player and just make guitar music. But then, as I grew a little bit as a songwriter, it just made sense to sort of evolve a little bit more musically and branch out and try different things, get in front of a new audience — obviously, a much larger audience than I would have ever just doing instrumental guitar music. And it's fun. It's not necessarily what I initially thought I would do when I set out as a solo artist, but I'm learning so much, I'm having such a great time. We're now getting added to these big festivals and getting bigger tour offers and stuff, so it's a fun journey to be on, for sure."

Asked if she can see a day when she is going to step behind the mic, Nita said: "Absolutely not. [Laughs] Because I want people to like it. I'm not a very good singer. Why am I gonna sing when I know I'm not that good? I'm a reasonably okay guitar player, and I really enjoy playing guitar. And I know I'm not a great singer. And if I put out something [with me] singing just for people to then tell me I'm not any good, that's just gonna be frustrating. Why am I gonna do something that I don't particularly enjoy, that I'm not particularly good at when I have this amazing opportunity to work with so many different vocalists? I play in a band [ALICE COOPER] with one of the greatest frontmen and vocalists of all time. As a solo artist without a singer, I kind of have my pick and choose of what great singers I can work with. I have several other guest vocalists that are not announced yet collaborating with me on this upcoming record. Why am I gonna step in front of all of that and say, 'You know what? My ego needs me to do all the things.'? I don't need to do all the things. I'll play the guitar."

Two months ago, Nita told the 105.5 WDHA radio station that her next solo LP would be split "half and half" between instrumental and non-instrumental cuts, "so six instrumental tracks and six tracks with guest vocalists," she said.

In early December, Nita told "The Mistress Carrie Podcast" about her decision to make the upcoming LP half vocal songs and half instrumental: "I did feel, and the label and everybody agreed, it's still important for me to keep my identity as a guitar player and not just branch off too much and go, 'Okay, well, now it's just guests.' Let me still have a little of what makes me me, which is the instrumental shred stuff. And the instrumental pieces that I've written on this record are, I think, better than anything I did on the first one — definitely more… I don't know if it could be more emotional but they're very emotional pieces of music and I think a little better crafted this time around. So I think all the songs in general are more well thought out, better put together this time around. And I do have some of my absolute favorite [singers guesting on it]. I have three amazing powerhouse female vocalists on this album so far. And there are still a couple of things T.B.D. [to be determined]. And then we should be ready to release next spring."

In October, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths". To date the album has clocked up 6.7 million streams worldwide, with music videos for singles "Our Most Desperate Hour", "Pandemonium", "Alegria" and "Mariana Trench" generating over 3 million YouTube views.

As well as performing with Cooper, Nita has also played with R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings FEMME FATALE, video game supergroup CRITICAL HIT and popular tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS.

In April 2020, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

