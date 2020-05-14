NITA STRAUSS Has Finished Seven Songs For Her Second Solo Album

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, spoke to Guitar World about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for her second solo album. Strauss's upcoming disc, which is tentatively due in late 2020, will be the follow-up to her first solo LP, "Controlled Chaos", released in 2018 via Sumerian Records.

Nita said: "I've got seven songs finished and there's four more that I want to do. A few of the songs will feature guest vocals, which is really exciting."

Asked what the best bit of advice is that she can give to guitarists of all levels, Nita said: "Something everyone can improve on is finding your own style and personality as a guitar player. I remember the first time I heard VELVET REVOLVER and not knowing who they were. I was listening to a song and when the guitar solo came on I said, 'Well, I know that's Slash.' I think having that kind of personality is something everybody can develop on their own."

Last month, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

Strauss has been playing with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.