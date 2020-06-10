NITA STRAUSS Feels Inspired To Write 'Some Dark Music' For Her Second Solo Album

June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, spoke to Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez" about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for her second solo album. Strauss's upcoming disc, which is tentatively due in late 2020, will be the follow-up to her first solo LP, "Controlled Chaos", released in 2018 via Sumerian Records.

Nita said: "I'm midway through the writing process of this next album. I'm loving the way it's coming out. It has become a little harder to focus the longer the lockdown goes on… But yeah, it's going along really, really well. I'm still very inspired. Living here in Hollywood, there's certainly some inspiration for some dark music to be written right now, with everything going on. So I'm just forging forward. I definitely feel like I've matured a lot as a songwriter since 'Controlled Chaos'. I don't feel that, 'I just need to get my own thoughts out right now.' I feel like I can really take a step back and think it through a little better. And I'm really pleased with that as well."

Nita recently told Heavy New York that her second solo album will still be "an instrumental shred record. I put a lot of different facets of my personality — of which there are many — on 'Controlled Chaos', so you'll see the more aggressive side still, you'll see the lighter side and the happier side, the more peaceful side," she said. "I just finished one of the ballads for this record, and I'm immensely proud of how it came out. So there will definitely be a wide spectrum of different emotions going on. And the biggest change, I guess, would be I am gonna have a guest singer or two on a couple of songs on this one. So that would be the main difference between the two records."

This past April, Nita launched "Rock Guitar Fundamentals" — a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available at www.iwanttoplayguitar.com.

Nita's live show is mostly instrumental in nature, combining originals with covers.

Strauss has been playing with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

