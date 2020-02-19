NITA STRAUSS Blasts Talk Show Host WENDY WILLIAMS For Joke About Therapist AMIE HARWICK's Death

Nita Strauss has blasted talk show host Wendy Williams for apparently mocking the death of Amie Harwick.
Harwick, a Los Angeles family therapist, was previously engaged to "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey. Harwick, 38, was allegedly killed Saturday at her Hollywood Hills home by an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, who is now in custody. Police officers found Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall.
Speaking on her talk show Monday (February 17), Williams brought up Harwick's death and angered some viewers when she tried to make light of the situation.
"She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex," she began. Williams then used "The Price Is Right" catchphrase "come on down" before turning her head as though to follow someone falling out of a building.
Later that same day, Strauss took to her Twitter to address Williams's comments, writing: "Hey @WendyWilliams - CLASSLESS MOVE making a joke about a domestic violence victim. Amie Harwick, an amazing woman and champion for mental health awareness was senselessly killed and you used it as an opportunity for a one liner. HOW FUCKING DARE YOU. @FOXTV"
When one fan noted that he has never seen Nita curse before and suggested that she go "home and vent," the Alice Cooper guitarist responded: "You've also never seen someone make a joke about one of my close friends being murdered. @FOXTV"
KISS frontman Paul Stanley agreed with Strauss, sharing her initial tweet and writing: "I couldn't say it better. How vile. This woman can't continually use ignorance of facts or plain stupidity for stooping to heartless cruelty for a cheap laugh. Sickening. Shame on you @WendyWilliams"
A number of viewers called for Williams to be terminated from her position, citing a series of "inappropriate" comments from the talk show host.
Williams was previously under fire for making remarks perceived as anti-LGBTQ. She later apologized for those remarks in a video posted to her social media accounts.
Pursehouse has been charged with murder and is out of jail after posting a $2 million bond.
