NIRVANA's KRIST NOVOSELIC Pushes Back On 'Plandemic' Coronavirus Conspiracy Video

NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic has pushed back against a viral documentary-style video titled "Plandemic" that promoted conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Late Thursday night (May 7), Novoselic took to his Twitter to write: "If you believe 'Plandemic', I have information that you have won an international lottery and I can help you obtain the prize money. Just send me your bank account # and I will deposit your winnings. Also I know royalty in an obscure country, they need to move $$ into USA to....."
"Plandemic" was removed from a number of social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, because it is filled with medical misinformation about where the virus came from and how it is transmitted.
In the professionally produced 26-minute video, a scientist named Judy Mikovits makes many of the unsupported statements that involve COVID-19, including that the virus must have been released from a laboratory environment; that using masks and gloves actually makes people more sick; and that closing beaches is "insanity" because of "healing microbes" in the water.
Across the country, doctors have said that they regularly had to treat patients who had sought care too late because of conspiracy theories spread on social media.
Coronavirus has killed more than 75,000 people in the U.S. and infected more than 1,250,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
