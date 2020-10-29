NINE INCH NAILS' TRENT REZNOR Endorses JOE BIDEN For President

NINE INCH NAILS mainman Trent Reznor has publicly endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week.

"We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket," a message on the NINE INCH NAILS Twitter reads.

Reznor's support for Biden should come as no surprise to most NIN fans. Back in 2017, Trent called Donald Trump "a complete fucking moron" who doesn't believe in science. "That's what gets me the most — that he's this vulgar, grotesque dope, everything I hate in people," Reznor told The Village Voice.

Prior to the 2016 presidential election, Trent described Trump's victory in the Republican primaries as "surreal." "I'll admit that I was entertained during the Republican debates and the whole process of whittling them down," he added. "It's kind of fun to see a grenade go off and see these guys — I hate every one of them — be eliminated and humiliated. But it stopped being funny months ago. It's sad to see the discourse be dragged this low. It's absurd that this is even happening."

This past March, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were described on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."

Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.

The pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like "Bird Box", "Waves" and "Watchmen".

