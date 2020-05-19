NINE INCH NAILS Scraps Fall 2020 Tour Plans

NINE INCH NAILS have scrapped plans to tour North America this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.
Earlier today, Trent Reznor revealed that NINE INCH NAILS was scheduled to kick off the fall 2020 leg of its "Cold And Black And Infinite" trek on September 15 in San Diego, with additional dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Toronto.
Now that the tour has been called off, Reznor says that "the current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021."
This past March, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were decribed on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."
Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.
The pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like "Bird Box", "Waves" and "Watchmen".
I was just reminded today marks the two year anniversary of when we made you show up in person for the Cold and Black and Infinite tour. Strange to think about with the world the way it is now. I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space and share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs at each other. . Speaking of which, I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued and expanded Cold and Black and Infinite. @jehnnybeth was coming along with us. We were excited. I’m bumming myself out right now. The what-could-have-been dates are below and we had some merch for that tour in production that we’re putting in the store (link in bio) with all of NIN’s profits going to local food banks in the cities we were going to play. . The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021. In the meantime… listen to Jehnny’s record (comes out June 12), continue to listen to Bowie, and don’t be too hard on yourself. . TR 5.19.20 . If you’re feeling nostalgic, check out the incredible fan-made full length concert film at link in bio. . P.S. How in the fuck did you pull this off? . Sep 15 + 16 San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre Sep 19 Los Angeles, CA - LA State Historic Park Sep 22 + 23 + 24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre Sep 26 + 28 + 29 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre Oct 1 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre Oct 8 + 9 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre Oct 11 + 12 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory Oct 15 Grand Rapids, MI - Deltaplex Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN - Indiana Farmers Coliseum Oct 19 + 20 + 21 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Oct 23 + 24 + 26 + 27 + 29 Toronto, ON - Venue TBA . Photo: @jimlouvau
