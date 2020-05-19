NINE INCH NAILS Scraps Fall 2020 Tour Plans

NINE INCH NAILS have scrapped plans to tour North America this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, Trent Reznor revealed that NINE INCH NAILS was scheduled to kick off the fall 2020 leg of its "Cold And Black And Infinite" trek on September 15 in San Diego, with additional dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Toronto.

Now that the tour has been called off, Reznor says that "the current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021."

This past March, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were decribed on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."

Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.

The pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like "Bird Box", "Waves" and "Watchmen".

