NINE INCH NAILS, FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Among Additions To This Year's RIOT FEST

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees NINE INCH NAILS will headline the festival's 2021 edition, alongside the SMASHING PUMPKINS and RUN THE JEWELS. New additions for this September's festival include FAITH NO MORE, a recently reunited MR. BUNGLE, DEVO, NOFX, DINOSAUR JR., THE GHOST INSIDE, MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK, along with many others.
2021 attendees are no doubt ready for the return of NINE INCH NAILS, whose striking headlining set at Riot Fest 2017 was widely regarded as one of the best performances in the festival's 17-year history (a 2019 fan vote chose NINE INCH NAILS as the No. 1 Riot Fest set ever). Since then, Trent Reznor and his groundbreaking industrial rock group have been decorated with multiple awards — most notably, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, an Emmy for Reznor and Atticus Ross's score for HBO's 2019 "Watchmen" limited series, and an Oscar for their score to Pixar's 2020 film "Soul".
Their headlining set at Riot Fest 2021 will be one of the first NINE INCH NAILS live performance since their 2020 Hall Of Fame induction. As for next year, fans can start planning extra early: The long-awaited return of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE will come to Riot Fest 2022, September 16–18, 2022 — a hotly-anticipated reunion that Riot Fest fans have long hoped for, finally realized.
As a treat to fans, previous ticket holders can purchase 2022 passes at a special price for a limited time; ticket transfers to next year, refunds, and layaway options are also available (more info is available on Riot Fest's web site).
Safety measures regarding COVID-19 — a top priority this year — will be frequently updated, as directed by local health and public safety officials.
Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like NAKED RAYGUN, THE REPLACEMENTS, MISFITS and JAWBREAKER, among many other reunions — a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture.
Riot Fest 2021 lineup:
NINE INCH NAILS
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
RUN THE JEWELS
PIXIES
FAITH NO MORE
DEVO
MR. BUNGLE
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
DIRTY HEADS
SUBLIME WITH ROME
LUPE FIASCO (performing "The Cool")
VIC MENSA
NOFX
NEW FOUND GLORY
CIRCLE JERKS
SIMPLE PLAN
DINOSAUR JR.
THE GHOST INSIDE
GOGOL BORDELLO
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK
THRICE
CIRCA SURVIVE
STATE CHAMPS
THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES
K.FLAY
BEST COAST
BAYSIDE
THE LAWRENCE ARMS
LES SAVY FAV
MEG MYERS
BEACH BUNNY
BIG FREEDIA
MAYDAY PARADE
PUP
ANDREW W.K.
THE BLED
GWAR
FEVER 333
LIVING COLOUR
SAVES THE DAY
THURSDAY
THE SOUNDS
MOTHER MOTHER
HEPCAT
ALEX G
ANTI-FLAG
JOYWAVE
FISHBONE
FUCKED UP
KENNYHOOPLA
HEALTH
THE GORIES
AMIGO THE DEVIL
WHITE LUNG
RATBOYS
BEACH GOONS
EYEDRESS
MEET ME @ THE ALTAR
NIGHT MOVES
SERATONES
JUST FRIENDS
RADKEY
HOLY FAWN
MELKBELLY
GANSER
HOSPITAL BRACELET