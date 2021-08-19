NINE INCH NAILS Cancels 2021 Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

NINE INCH NAILS has scrapped all of its previously announced shows for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Trent Reznor-led band shared the news of the cancelation in an announcement on social media earlier today (Thursday, August 19).
"It is with great regret that we are canceling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year," the statement reads.
"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.
"Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information."
NINE INCH NAILS was also scheduled to make several festival appearances, including at such Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.
Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.
A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.
— nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021
