NILE Signs With NAPALM RECORDS, Announces 2022 U.S. Tour

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism. Now, NILE takes the next step in its acclaimed journey by signing a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

NILE mastermind Karl Sanders states about the signing with Napalm Records: "The band is eagerly looking forward to bringing fans the next chapters in the NILE saga, as part of the Napalm family. We have been quietly working away, earnestly writing new songs for the next NILE album. It will be NILE's 10th record, and we are determined to make it especially killer for the fans."

Drummer George Kollias adds: "Absolutely thrilled that we are a part of Napalm Records and super excited for the new album that's coming soon, first one with our new label! I feel this is a very crucial moment in our career and I would like to thank Napalm Records for their trust in us — I know we will do some incredible music together! NILE has always kept raising the bar without compromising a single thing and this is what we will do for the next album too. Working on our new album as we speak, and we are hungry as hell to deliver our very best yet!"

Sebastian Münch, Napalm Records A&R, says: "For me, NILE has always been the most amazing technical death metal band in the world. Starting with 'Amongst The Catacombs Of Nephren-Ka' in 1998, NILE have released nine 'instant classic' albums! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

In other news, NILE has announced a slew of new U.S. headline tour dates scheduled to take place in early 2022, kicking off what will be a banner year for NILE. Featuring support from INCANTATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and I AM, the tour will kick off on February 3 in Nashville, Tennessee, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 12.

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

NILE 2022 U.S. tour dates with INCANTATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and I AM:

Feb. 03 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Feb. 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Feb. 05 - Orlando, FL @ The Haven

Feb. 06 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Feb. 08 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Feb. 09 - Dallas, TX @ GMB&G

Feb. 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Feb. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

Feb. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

Feb. 16 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Feb. 18 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 19 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Feb. 23 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

Feb. 24 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

Feb. 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

Feb. 26 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Feb. 27 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Mar. 01 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

Mar. 02 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Mar. 03 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Mar. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

Mar. 05 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Mar. 06 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Upstairs)

Mar. 08 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

Mar. 09 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Mar. 10 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Mar. 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

Mar. 12 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

Also on the NILE front, the band recently announced that they will release a new anthology guitar tablature book via Sheet Happens on September 30, 2021. The book is available to order now.

Sanders says about the tablature book: "Also coming out soon is a retrospective NILE anthology guitar tab book that was months in the making. We had a blast putting it together with the Sheet Happens people, who really do incredible work presenting totally on point metal guitar tabs.

"Accurate NILE tabs are something NILE fans have been asking me for many years, and I felt strongly about only putting out a NILE tab book if we could get it 100% authentic. And these tabs are the real thing. I sincerely am happy to share this book, and the music within, with NILE fans and guitarists alike."

NILE is:

Karl Sanders - Guitars/Vocals

George Kollias - Drums

Brad Parris - Bass/Vocals

Brian Kingsland - Vocals/Guitars

Photo credit: Francesco Desmaele