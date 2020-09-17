NILE Guitarist BRIAN KINGSLAND Launches IMPERISHABLE

IMPERISHABLE, the new South Carolina-based extreme metal band created by NILE guitarist Brian Kingsland, will release a new EP, "Revelation In Purity", in the coming months. Before presenting the final cut, the band is teasing fans with a snippet of its upcoming debut single, "Exclusion Continuum". The track will be dark, aggressive, and catch the overall feel of the forthcoming EP, which summons riffs molded around power rather than flash. No overthinking, just pure unadulterated metal.

Kingsland says: "From a compositional standpoint, IMPERISHABLE's mission is to deliver material that is dark and aggressive, yet, memorable. In my opinion, we achieved that objective with 'Exclusion Continuum'."

Rounded out by Alex Rush (bass) and Tommy Harrison (drums), the trio is determined to deliver ferocious material while retaining memorable hooks. Grinding yet groovy, this mindset allows the group to focus on what inspires them: headbanging compositions.

"Exclusion Continuum" will be released in the coming weeks and made available on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

Photo credit: Kevin Nealey

