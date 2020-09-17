NILE Guitarist BRIAN KINGSLAND Launches IMPERISHABLE

IMPERISHABLE, the new South Carolina-based extreme metal band created by NILE guitarist Brian Kingsland, will release a new EP, "Revelation In Purity", in the coming months. Before presenting the final cut, the band is teasing fans with a snippet of its upcoming debut single, "Exclusion Continuum". The track will be dark, aggressive, and catch the overall feel of the forthcoming EP, which summons riffs molded around power rather than flash. No overthinking, just pure unadulterated metal.
Kingsland says: "From a compositional standpoint, IMPERISHABLE's mission is to deliver material that is dark and aggressive, yet, memorable. In my opinion, we achieved that objective with 'Exclusion Continuum'."
Rounded out by Alex Rush (bass) and Tommy Harrison (drums), the trio is determined to deliver ferocious material while retaining memorable hooks. Grinding yet groovy, this mindset allows the group to focus on what inspires them: headbanging compositions.
"Exclusion Continuum" will be released in the coming weeks and made available on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.
Photo credit: Kevin Nealey
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).