NILE Announces 'Vile Nilotic Rites Part II' North American Tour

Technical death metal Egyptologists NILE have announced the "Vile Nilotic Rites Part II" fall 2020 tour. The 43-date trek will kick off on September 26 in Durham, North Carolina and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.

Karl Sanders comments: "The members of NILE had such a blast with all of our NILE fans on the recent USA tour supporting the 'Vile Nilotic Rites' album that we decided to hit it again. This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey. We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at EnterTheVault.com.

Tour dates:

Sep. 26 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

Sep. 27 - Huntington, WV @ V Club

Sep. 29 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Sep. 30 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Oct. 01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Oct. 02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Oct. 03 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)

Oct. 04 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Oct. 06 - Quebec City, QUE @ Imperial

Oct. 07 - Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount

Oct. 08 - Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

Oct. 09 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Oct. 10 - London, ON @ Call the Office

Oct. 11 - Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum

Oct. 12 - Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks

Oct. 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Oct. 14 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

Oct. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace

Oct. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

Oct. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 19 - Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret

Oct. 21 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 22 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 23 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room

Oct. 24 - Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver

Oct. 25 - Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 26 - Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory

Oct. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 28 - West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 30 - Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway

Oct. 31 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

Nov. 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

Nov. 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

Nov. 03 - Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge

Nov. 04 - Detroit, MI @ Harpos

Nov. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

Nov. 06 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

Nov. 07 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Nov. 08 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Nov. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Nov. 10 - Winter Park @ The Haven

Nov. 11 - West Palm Beach @ Kelsey Theater

Nov. 14 - Monterrey @ Explanda De Los Sultanes

NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released last November via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.