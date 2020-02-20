NILE Announces 'Vile Nilotic Rites Part II' North American Tour

Technical death metal Egyptologists NILE have announced the "Vile Nilotic Rites Part II" fall 2020 tour. The 43-date trek will kick off on September 26 in Durham, North Carolina and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.
Karl Sanders comments: "The members of NILE had such a blast with all of our NILE fans on the recent USA tour supporting the 'Vile Nilotic Rites' album that we decided to hit it again. This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey. We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour."
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at EnterTheVault.com.
Tour dates:
Sep. 26 - Durham, NC @ Motorco
Sep. 27 - Huntington, WV @ V Club
Sep. 29 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
Sep. 30 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Oct. 01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Oct. 02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Oct. 03 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)
Oct. 04 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Oct. 06 - Quebec City, QUE @ Imperial
Oct. 07 - Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
Oct. 08 - Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
Oct. 09 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Oct. 10 - London, ON @ Call the Office
Oct. 11 - Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum
Oct. 12 - Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks
Oct. 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Oct. 14 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange
Oct. 15 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace
Oct. 16 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
Oct. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 19 - Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret
Oct. 21 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 22 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 23 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room
Oct. 24 - Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver
Oct. 25 - Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 26 - Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory
Oct. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 28 - West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 30 - Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway
Oct. 31 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
Nov. 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
Nov. 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
Nov. 03 - Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge
Nov. 04 - Detroit, MI @ Harpos
Nov. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
Nov. 06 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
Nov. 07 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
Nov. 08 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Nov. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Nov. 10 - Winter Park @ The Haven
Nov. 11 - West Palm Beach @ Kelsey Theater
Nov. 14 - Monterrey @ Explanda De Los Sultanes
NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released last November via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.