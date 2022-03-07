NILE Announces Fall 2022 'Vile Nilotic Rites' European Tour

South Carolina's Egyptian-themed death metal titans NILE will embark on a European tour in the fall of 2022.

NILE mastermind Karl Sanders comments: "I am absolutely on fire with the news that NILE will be returning for touring in Europe with Massive Music. Fuck yes. Metal will take place!"

Added drummer George Kollias: "It's time to conquer Europe again and I couldn't be more excited! This will be a great tour. We are super hungry to tour Europe again and we are looking forward to see all out fans there!"

Tour dates:

Nov. 02 - POL – Poznań - U Bazyla

Nov. 03 - GER – Berlin - ORWO Haus

Nov. 04 - GER - Bochum - Bochum (End Of Days Fest)

Nov. 05 - BEL - Louvain-la-Neuve - Ferme du Biereau (Mass Deathtruction)

Nov. 06 - UK - London - The Garage

Nov. 07 - UK - Manchester - Rebellion

Nov. 08 - UK - Glasgow - Slay

Nov. 09 - UK - Belfast - Limelight 2

Nov. 10 - UK - Dublin - Button Factory

Nov. 11 - UK - Coventry - HMV Empire

Nov. 12 - FR - Lille - Tyrant Fest

Nov. 13 - FR - Nantes - Warehouse

Nov. 14 - FR - Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Nov. 16 - GER - Trier - Mergener Hof

Nov. 17 - FR - Lyon - CCO

Nov. 18 - FR - Marseille - Jas Rod

Nov. 19 - FR - Tarbes - La Gespe

Nov. 21 - SP - Pamplona - Totem

Nov. 22 - SP - Madrid - Cool Stage

Nov. 23 - POR - Porto - Hard Club

Nov. 24 - POR - Lisbon - RCA Club

Nov. 25 - SP - Sevilla - Custom

Nov. 26 - SP - Murcia - Gamma

Nov. 27 - SP - Barcelona - Boveda

Nov. 29 - CH - Luzern - Shuur

Nov. 30 - ITA - Milan - Slaughter Club

Dec. 01 - ITA - Rome - Largo Venue

Dec. 02 - ITA - San Dona di Piave - Revolver

Dec. 03 - SLO - Ljubljana - Orto Bar

Dec. 04 - A - Wien - Szene

Dec. 05 - GER - Munich - Backstage

Dec. 07 - HOL - Zwolle - Hedon

Dec. 08 - HOL - Rotterdam - Baroeg

Dec. 09 - HOL - Helmond - Cacao Fabrik

Dec. 10 - GER - Bad Oyenhausen - Druckerei

Dec. 11 - GER - Hamburg - Gruenspan

NILE guitarist/vocalist Brian Kingsland sat out the band's recent U.S. tour in order to spend time with his newborn son. Filling in for him was Scott Eames (THY ANTICHRIST, NEVALRA). Featuring support from INCANTATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and I AM, the trek kicked off on February 3 in Nashville, Tennessee, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 12.

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.

NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.

Last September, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Francesco Desmaele