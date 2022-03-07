NILE Announces Fall 2022 'Vile Nilotic Rites' European Tour

South Carolina's Egyptian-themed death metal titans NILE will embark on a European tour in the fall of 2022.
NILE mastermind Karl Sanders comments: "I am absolutely on fire with the news that NILE will be returning for touring in Europe with Massive Music. Fuck yes. Metal will take place!"
Added drummer George Kollias: "It's time to conquer Europe again and I couldn't be more excited! This will be a great tour. We are super hungry to tour Europe again and we are looking forward to see all out fans there!"
Tour dates:
Nov. 02 - POL – Poznań - U Bazyla
Nov. 03 - GER – Berlin - ORWO Haus
Nov. 04 - GER - Bochum - Bochum (End Of Days Fest)
Nov. 05 - BEL - Louvain-la-Neuve - Ferme du Biereau (Mass Deathtruction)
Nov. 06 - UK - London - The Garage
Nov. 07 - UK - Manchester - Rebellion
Nov. 08 - UK - Glasgow - Slay
Nov. 09 - UK - Belfast - Limelight 2
Nov. 10 - UK - Dublin - Button Factory
Nov. 11 - UK - Coventry - HMV Empire
Nov. 12 - FR - Lille - Tyrant Fest
Nov. 13 - FR - Nantes - Warehouse
Nov. 14 - FR - Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Nov. 16 - GER - Trier - Mergener Hof
Nov. 17 - FR - Lyon - CCO
Nov. 18 - FR - Marseille - Jas Rod
Nov. 19 - FR - Tarbes - La Gespe
Nov. 21 - SP - Pamplona - Totem
Nov. 22 - SP - Madrid - Cool Stage
Nov. 23 - POR - Porto - Hard Club
Nov. 24 - POR - Lisbon - RCA Club
Nov. 25 - SP - Sevilla - Custom
Nov. 26 - SP - Murcia - Gamma
Nov. 27 - SP - Barcelona - Boveda
Nov. 29 - CH - Luzern - Shuur
Nov. 30 - ITA - Milan - Slaughter Club
Dec. 01 - ITA - Rome - Largo Venue
Dec. 02 - ITA - San Dona di Piave - Revolver
Dec. 03 - SLO - Ljubljana - Orto Bar
Dec. 04 - A - Wien - Szene
Dec. 05 - GER - Munich - Backstage
Dec. 07 - HOL - Zwolle - Hedon
Dec. 08 - HOL - Rotterdam - Baroeg
Dec. 09 - HOL - Helmond - Cacao Fabrik
Dec. 10 - GER - Bad Oyenhausen - Druckerei
Dec. 11 - GER - Hamburg - Gruenspan
NILE guitarist/vocalist Brian Kingsland sat out the band's recent U.S. tour in order to spend time with his newborn son. Filling in for him was Scott Eames (THY ANTICHRIST, NEVALRA). Featuring support from INCANTATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and I AM, the trek kicked off on February 3 in Nashville, Tennessee, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 12.
Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.
NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.
Last September, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.
Photo credit: Francesco Desmaele