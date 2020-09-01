NIKKI SIXX's Music Catalog Acquired By HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, the first and only U.K.-listed investment company offering investors a pure-play exposure to songs and associated intellectual property rights, and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, have announced that the company has acquired the music catalog of musician, songwriter and producer Nikki Sixx, best known as the founding member, bassist, and lead songwriter of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Sixx's writer's share of PRO income and writer's Sound Exchange in respect of the catalog which contains 305 songs.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and The Family (Music) Limited, said: "MÖTLEY CRÜE were singlehandedly responsible for the Los Angeles rock explosion of the 1980s, paving the way for everyone that came in their wake and putting rock music back on to Top 40 radio and the pop charts. Nikki was the catalyst and architect of all of that and we are delighted to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family."

Sixx said: "Merck and his team at Hipgnosis are an artist-friendly, forward-thinking company. Looking to the future, I am grateful that they will treat my music with great care and respect."

With MÖTLEY CRÜE, Sixx has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide as well as achieving seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, and six Top 20 singles.

CRÜE released its debut album, "Too Fast For Love", in 1981 which was certified platinum in the U.S. It was the first of seven consecutive MÖTLEY CRÜE albums to be certified gold or platinum in the country. In 1983, the band had their mainstream breakthrough with the release of their four-times-U.S.-platinum-certified album "Shout At The Devil", which included hit singles "Looks That Kill" (38.5 million streams on Spotify) and "Too Young To Fall In Love" (19.9 million streams on Spotify). Both featured on the Billboard Hot 100, with the former remaining on the chart for ten weeks.

The band's third album, "Theatre Of Pain", was certified four times platinum in the U.S. and marked their transition towards a glam metal style. It also influenced the heavy metal genre for the remainder of the decade. "Theatre Of Pain" included "Smokin' In The Boys Room" (21.7 million streams on Spotify), the band's first Billboard 100 Top 40 single, and "Home Sweet Home" (102.8 million streams on Spotify), which ranked No. 12 on VH1's chart of the greatest power ballads of all time.

"Girls, Girls, Girls", released in 1987, became MÖTLEY CRÜE's third consecutive album to achieve four-times-platinum status, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's fifth album, titled "Dr Feelgood", which was released in 1989, is their best-selling to date. It remained in the charts for an incredible 114 weeks with more than six million copies sold in the U.S. alone. It is widely regarded as the band's best studio album and was crowned "Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album of the Year" at the 1991 American Music Awards. The album includes hit single "Kickstart My Heart", which reached the Top 10 of Billboard's "Hot Rock & Alternative Songs" chart and has had more than 222 million streams on Spotify. Together, these albums established the band as one of the top selling heavy metal acts of the 1980s.

MÖTLEY CRÜE released two further U.S.-gold-certified albums titled "Mötley Crüe" and "Generation Swine", before releasing "Saints Of Los Angeles", which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than 100,000 copies in its first week. Sixx was credited as either writer or co-writer on all 13 album tracks.

In addition to his enormous success with MÖTLEY CRÜE, Nikki Sixx has co-written and produced for renowned artists such as the SEX PISTOLS' Steve Jones and rock legends Lita Ford, Alice Cooper and Meat Loaf.

In 2007, Sixx went on to found hard rock band SIXX:A.M. with DJ Ashba and James Michael. The band is best known for its debut song "Life Is Beautiful" which reached No. 2 on the U.S. Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, alongside hits "Lies Of The Beautiful" from the band's second studio album, and "This Is Gonna Hurt".

In 2019, MÖTLEY CRÜE released four new songs on the soundtrack for Netflix biopic "The Dirt", a film adaptation of the band's 2001 collaborative autobiography which spent ten weeks in the Top 10 of The New York Times Best Seller list. The soundtrack album reached No. 1 on the iTunes All Genres Album chart, No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, No. 3 on the Billboard Top Album and Digital Album Sales chart and Top 10 worldwide.