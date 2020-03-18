NIKKI SIXX Wears Mask And Gloves; Experts Say They Don't Stop Coronavirus Spread

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has shared a photo of him wearing a mask and gloves, apparently as a precaution against coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Sixx tweeted out the picture and wrote in an accompanying caption: "If your [sic] going out protect yourself and those around you…"
Experts have repeatedly said that wearing masks or gloves isn't a solution, saying that masks are only recommended for people who are sick and for health-care workers.
Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged people to stop buying masks, explaining that "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus." He added on Twitter: "But if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"
Gloves are similarly not recommended. "This isn't something the general public would be wearing," Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Today.com. "I don't think they're going to do anything but give people a false sense of security, waste time and create more demand for something that's unnecessary, just like masks."
Stephen Gluckman, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania, concurred, saying: "It's not recommended [for the general public] because it doesn't work. They're wasting money and giving people a false sense that they're doing something."
David Powell, a physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, told Bloomberg: "First of all, masks. There's very limited evidence of benefit, if any, in a casual situation. Masks are useful for those who are unwell to protect other people from them. But wearing a mask all the time will be ineffective. It will allow viruses to be transmitted around it, through it and worse still, if it becomes moist it will encourage the growth of viruses and bacteria. Gloves are probably even worse, because people put on gloves and then touch everything they would have touched with their hands. So it just becomes another way of transferring micro-organisms. And inside the gloves, your hands get hot and sweaty, which is a really good environment for microbes to grow."
The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 8,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
If your going out protect yourself and those around you… pic.twitter.com/HMnxCQvaU3
— xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) March 18, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).