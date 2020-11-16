NIKKI SIXX Says DONALD TRUMP Is 'Winding Up His 70 Million Voters' With Baseless Election Fraud Claims

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has accused Donald Trump of "winding up his 70 million voters."

More than a week after major news networks declared Joe Biden the nation's president-elect, Trump still refuses to concede the election, citing baseless allegations of voter fraud.

On Sunday night (November 15), Nikki took to his Twitter to write: "You realize Trump will leave the White House Jan 20th.Right now he's just winding up his 70m voters so they will follow him when he launches his own network so he can pay off his debt from the advertising dollars…None of this personal."

Sixx's MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmate Tommy Lee apparently agreed with him, sharing Nikki's tweet and adding: "my brother speaks the truth!!!!!!!"

Some people have speculated that Trump will launch his own TV network now that he has lost the U.S. presidential election. Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is "talking up" the idea of a Trump-branded media company, Business Insider reported last month.

The presidential race ended with a victory for Biden with 306 electoral votes. Biden had received nearly 79 million votes across the country — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — compared to 73.1 million votes for Trump.

On Sunday, Trump for the first time acknowledged Biden's victory while continuing to falsely blame his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

Despite Trump's claims to the contrary, there were poll watchers and observers allowed during vote counting across the country, and there is no evidence that problems associated with Dominion Voting Systems, which makes software, caused widespread errors in counting.

Since Election Day, Trump's campaign and allies have filed at least 16 lawsuits in an attempt to block certification of Biden's victory in the Electoral College. On Friday alone, Trump's campaign lost in courts in Michigan and Pennsylvania and dropped a challenge in Arizona as judges found the Trump campaign's arguments and evidence that there was widespread fraud and irregularities with the vote to be lacking. That same day, a senior federal election security official who was appointed by Trump blasted the president's false post-election claims, calling them "baffling," "laughable" and "insulting."

