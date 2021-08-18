NIKKI SIXX Is 'So Happy' MÖTLEY CRÜE Decided Against Touring During The Pandemic

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx says that he is "so happy" he and his bandmates decided against hitting the road during the pandemic.

CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Late Tuesday night (August 17), Nikki took to his Instagram to share an image containing the text: "I'm so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic… …. 100%". He added in a caption: "Not a hard decision to make when so many people's lives are at risk. I MISS IT 'REALLY' BAD AND CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022 #MotleyCrue @motleycrue #thestadiumtour".

Last month, Sixx told Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station that MÖTLEY CRÜE "really did wanna go" on the road "this year. It's a little scary to go out there and have the tour maybe get canceled half way," he said. "And I know a lot of bands are out there and they're testing the water and it looks really positive; I'm super excited.

"We have 30-some stadiums in America [booked for the tour]," he continued. "And we'll see. Maybe we might even drag it to Europe, South America, Japan — we don't know yet. Right now it's a little far off. But us and DEF LEPPARD are super close; that's great. And we'll just see what version of 'The Stadium Tour' might fit for other countries, if we decide to go. Maybe it'll be the same lineup. I know people are super stoked for the lineup. It's a good outdoor fun party evening."

As of January 30, 2020, "The Stadium Tour" had already grossed $130 million from one million tickets sold, plus another $5 million worth of VIP seats, according to Billboard.

Tickets ranged from $150 to $400, not counting some varied pricing that reflected demand as part of "dynamic pricing."

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

