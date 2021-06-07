NIKKI SIXX Is 'Finishing Up' New Music From SIXX:A.M.

Nikki Sixx is "finishing up" new music from his SIXX:A.M. project.

The MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist offered an update on his long-running band — in which he is joined by vocalist James Michael guitarist DJ Ashba — in a social media post on Saturday (June 5).

While outlining his recent activities in Los Angeles, Sixx wrote: "Heading back [home] to Wyoming. Got a lot of work done on the new book, La Rats, a new creative endeavor I am about to embark on and seeing family. Finishing up new Sixx:A.M. with james and DJ now and next time you see me I'll be fly fishing on the Snake river ...THIS is gonna be a great summer with so much opening up but I really look forward to the Stadium tour NEXT summer...Been a minute since I've been onstage..."

SIXX:A.M.'s latest release was a reworked version of its song "Maybe It's Time", which came out in August 2020 as part of the Artists For Recovery project.

The original version of "Maybe It's Time" appeared on SIXX:A.M.'s latest album, "Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed", which was released in November 2016 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc was written and recorded at the same time as "Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned", released earlier that same year, and it acted as a companion piece to the first chapter.

In January 2020, SIXX:A.M. released the official music video for "Talk To Me". The track, originally released in September 2019, invited each of us to take the first step toward mutual understanding and healing using the power of conversation.

Sixx recently teamed up with Rob Zombie, John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON) and Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, ROB ZOMBIE) in a new project called L.A. RATS. The quartet came together expressly to record a cover of "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the upcoming movie "The Ice Road". "I've Been Everywhere" is a song written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, and made popular by Lucky Starr in 1962.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

