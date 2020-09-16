NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Is Reluctant To Publicly Speak Out On Political Issues

In a new interview with Yahoo!, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke about the backlash he and some of his peers, like Axl Rose or Sebastian Bach or Dee Snider, have gotten for expressing liberal or anti-Donald Trump views in the past.

"We could do a whole interview where I would tell you my opinion on this administration, and other administrations, but I'm not a politician, I’m a rock star, and people don't want me to talk about stuff like that," he said. "They tell me to 'stay in my lane' and just stick to playing bass. I don't really want to just stick to playing bass, but I don't want to alienate and have a mudslinging contest."

Asked if he would ever go into politics, Sixx, who is considered to be one of music's leading recovery spokespersons and advocates, said: "I would be too worried if my checkered past — but then, look at our president. [Laughs] But seriously, I consider myself to be the worm on the hook for a lot of what we're doing right now. I don't think it's my job to be political about it, but I will definitely help push the wagon up the hill for as long as I've got it in me — and that's forever. I care, and I want to make a difference because without my own recovery, without my own sobriety, I would be dead. And what a shame that would be that I never got help or I never had anybody around to support me and I missed all these beautiful opportunities — those beautiful children that I've had, the music that I've gotten to written, the photography and painting and books. And so, I think that the most important thing for me is if there's anybody out there dealing with what I was dealing with, or some version of it, if we can help them see there's a door and give them a key, that's enough for me. I don't need to be paid for my services or patted on the back or given an award."

Back in 2017, Sixx slammed Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement, saying the president is "threatening our future" by making decisions that "are based on money" and "refusing to work together with others for a better America." Last year, he called on lawmakers to enact tougher guns laws following mass shootings across the United States that killed at least 35 in August 2019.

Sixx's CRÜE bandmate Tommy Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including in December 2018 when he referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

