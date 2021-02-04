NIGHTWISH's Virtual Concert Rescheduled For May

NIGHTWISH's interactive "An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World" concert experiences that will kick off the "Human. :II: Nature." world tour have been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band's touring schedule. The new dates are Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates, or can be returned by March 12, 2021.

Two-day tickets will be on sale for the current price until February 14, 2021, 22:59 CET. After this, the price will go up.

VIP packages will go on sale at the same time. The VIP package includes a virtual session with the yet-unrevealed bass player of NIGHTWISH's "Human. :II: Nature." tour, among other perks. The identity of the bass player will be revealed on the live virtual session included in the VIP package on Friday, May 28, 2021.

NIGHTWISH will perform in a tavern called "The Islanders Arms" built in a virtual world for two nights in May. On both nights, the fans will experience an unforgettable one-and-a-half-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, "Human. :II: Nature.", for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.

Tickets purchased for the original March dates are automatically valid for the new May dates and do not need to be exchanged.

Last month, NIGHTWISH's longtime bassist/vocalist Marko "Marco" Hietala announced his departure from the band.

Hietala issued a statement in which he said he hadn't "been able to feel validated by this life for a quite a few years now."

"Human. :II: Nature." was released last April. The follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", "Human. :II: Nature." is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.