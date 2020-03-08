NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Says 'Noise' Video Is 'Not A Criticism About Technology Or Cell Phones'

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen spoke to Spain's GoetiaMedia.com about "Noise", the first single from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." The track's accompanying video has been described as a commentary on modern society.

Tuomas said: "It's a reminder. It's some food for thought. I see it more as an optimistic video than pessimistic. Especially the last 10 seconds of the video, when you see the beautiful forest and the landscape, it should fill you with hope the real world is still out there.

"This video is not a criticism about technology or cell phones," he clarified. "Me, all the bandmembers, we love technology. We wouldn't ever have done this record without technology. We love our cell phones, the Internet and all that, but it's a criticism for the addiction that these things cause in human beings. 'Addiction' is the word.

"It's such a shame that we have all these wonderful tools that we can for the good, to spread true information and to be connected to the world," Tuomas added. "I love the idea of social media, I like Twitter, that everybody in the world suddenly has a voice; we have a voice. We can immediately [get our opinions and views] out there. It's just a matter of what you put out there. And that's what the video is all about."

"Human. :II: Nature." will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.



