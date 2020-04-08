NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Says Coronavirus Pandemic Has Brought Community Together

April 8, 2020 0 Comments

NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Says Coronavirus Pandemic Has Brought Community Together

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen says that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the community together in a way completely unique to anything we have ever experienced.

"These ongoing events, they reveal a lot about human nature, and I've seen much more good than I've seen bad," he said in a new video question-and-answer with fans (see below). "There's this overall sense of community — people coming together. We see a lot of altruism, a lot of wanting to help your fellow man. And the optimism is still there, because this thing is not gonna last forever; it's gonna go away. And I do hope that people will remember this sense of community, taking care of each other also after we have gotten rid of the virus.

He continued: "We have such huge potential as a species. And just a few rotten apples on the top, plus the constant fear mongering from the media takes things out of perspective constantly."

Holopainen is currently promoting NIGHTWISH's new album "Human. :II: Nature.", which will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).