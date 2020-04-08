NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Says Coronavirus Pandemic Has Brought Community Together

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen says that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the community together in a way completely unique to anything we have ever experienced.

"These ongoing events, they reveal a lot about human nature, and I've seen much more good than I've seen bad," he said in a new video question-and-answer with fans (see below). "There's this overall sense of community — people coming together. We see a lot of altruism, a lot of wanting to help your fellow man. And the optimism is still there, because this thing is not gonna last forever; it's gonna go away. And I do hope that people will remember this sense of community, taking care of each other also after we have gotten rid of the virus.

He continued: "We have such huge potential as a species. And just a few rotten apples on the top, plus the constant fear mongering from the media takes things out of perspective constantly."

Holopainen is currently promoting NIGHTWISH's new album "Human. :II: Nature.", which will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

