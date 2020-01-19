NIGHTWISH's MARCO HIETALA: Lyric Video For 'The Voice Of My Father' Solo Single

NIGHTWISH bassist/vocalist Marco Hietala (a.k.a. Marko Hietala) will release the English version of his solo album, "Pyre Of The Black Heart", on January 24 via Nuclear Blast. The style of the effort, which was issued in Finland last May under the title "Mustan Sydämen Rovio", has been described by Hietala as "hard prog."

The official lyric video for the disc's latest single, "The Voice Of My Father", can be seen below.

In regards to the goal behind his solo album, Hietala comments: "Well, let's put it this way: NIGHTWISH is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware... What I mean is that when I was coming up with the ideas for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits. So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I listen to the final album, I can say with my hand on my heart that I — or rather us — pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes eager listeners into a world of strong emotions and deep feelings!"

Hietala went on to honor his skillful bandmates, saying: "Even if 'Pyre Of The Black Heart' is definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the songwriting process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen — who is simply a wizard behind his set — completed the lineup like no other."

The track listing reads as follows:

01. Stones

02. The Voice Of My Father

03. Star, Sand And Shadow

04. Dead God's Son

05. For You

06. I Am The Way

07. Runner Of The Railways

08. Death March For Freedom

09. I Dream

10. Truth Shall Set You Free

Shortly after the album release, there will be a European Marko Hietala solo tour. "Come February... We simply can't wait to get out on the road!" he says. "It will be amazing to perform these solo songs for all those multinational friends of my music. I strongly recommend coming out to see my band during this run, titled 'Tour Of The Black Heart', as this will be my first and last European solo tour in a long time — or ever!"

Tour dates:

Feb. 02 - DE - Hamburg - Markthalle

Feb. 04 - DE - Frankfurt - Batschkapp

Feb. 06 - DE - Munich - Backstage

Feb. 07 - DE - Leipzig - der ANKER

Feb. 08 - PL - Wroclaw - Centrum Koncertowe A2

Feb. 09 - CZ - Prague - Roxy

Feb. 11 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Feb. 13 - DE - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

Feb. 14 - CH - Pratteln -c Z7

Feb. 16 - DE - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

Feb. 17 - NL - Amsterdam - Melkweg

Feb. 18 – FR - Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

