NIGHTWISH's 'Human. :II: Nature.' Debuts In Top 10 In More Than Dozen Countries

April 24, 2020 0 Comments

NIGHTWISH's 'Human. :II: Nature.' Debuts In Top 10 In More Than Dozen Countries

NIGHTWISH's new album, "Human. :II: Nature.", has debuted in the Top 10 in more than a dozen countries, including Finland, Germany, Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

The LP has registered the following first-week chart positions:

Finland #1
Germany #1
Canada #2
Austria #2
Switzerland #2
Hungary #2
Poland #3
Portugal #3
Australia #4
Norway #4
Czech Republic # 4
Netherlands #4
Japan #8
Scotland #9
Belgium #11
Sweden #11
Slovakia #12
Italy #45
UK #53
France #53
USA #110

"Human. :II: Nature." was released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Speaking to Germany's Rock Bottom, Holopainen said about "Human. :II: Nature.": "The original idea was not to do a double album. We thought we can fit all the material on one album, but since a CD only takes about 78 minutes of material and the album is 83 minutes long, or something like that, we had to split it into two discs. Which ended up being a brilliant decision, because now it even makes more sense when you think about the dynamics of the album. It's 'Human. :II: Nature.'. And the first nine songs are all about humans telling stories about humanity, human nature, about other humans, with a human voice. Then, after that, you flip the disc and go into the nature for half an hour for some instrumental escapism. So that's the 'nature' part of the album."

Asked if "Human. :II: Nature." is a concept album, Tuomas said: "I wouldn't use the term 'concept album,' but there is a little theme that's running through all the songs, so in a way, it is a thematic album. At some point through the songwriting process, I realized that the word 'human' appears in all the songs, and these are all somehow connected. Then I kind of realized that, 'Okay, this song is about the power of human imagination,' 'This song is about the power of human empathy,' 'This song is all about music descending on mankind,' 'This song is about human versus technology.' So, 'Okay, let's call this album 'Human'.' But that doesn't sound quite right, so the last song, it's all about the beauty of planet Earth. The last song is kind of like NIGHTWISH's love letter to planet Earth. So that's nature — human nature. That's how we came up with the title of the album."

NIGHTWISH's new album marks the band's second full-length effort with Dutch singer Floor Jansen, who has been touring with the group since 2012.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).