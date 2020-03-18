NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN: 'We Need To Take Care Of Planet Earth Better Than We Have'

March 18, 2020 0 Comments

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen spoke to FaceCulture about the importance of working hard and collaborating in preserving the environment to prevent our ecosystem from becoming polluted and causing harmful effects to the health of every living thing in this planet.

"Well, I'm not gonna one of those climate crisis depression speakers, but it's obvious that you need to take care of where you live," she said (see video below). "And we live on planet earth, so we need to take care of it better than we have. And I think we're on a good course, but there's still lots to be done. And for me, nature is… It's super important to charge batteries. I need to be out in the middle of nowhere, preferably, with animals or out in the woods to clear my head and to calm down. That's, for me, the ultimate place to reset. But I think in general a lot of people have this, and this reconnection to nature is so important [and] vital. I mean, the fact that we are nearly forgetting that we are nature — we're also part of the natural world. Our DNA differs from [that of a chimpanzee by] three percent or something — the differences are so little. So we are part [of nature]; we should just not forget about it. And I think then we're fine."

NIGHTWISH's new album "Human. :II: Nature.", will be released on April 10 via Nuclear Blast. The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

"Human. :II: Nature." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

